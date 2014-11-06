Nov 6 Sports Direct International Plc

* Disposal of 4.6 pct stake in Debenhams Plc

* Entered into a put option agreement ( "put option") referencing 74,185,742 ordinary shares of debenhams (representing 6.1 percent of issued share capital of debenhams)

* After taking into account premium it will receive, group's maximum exposure under put option is limited to approximately 46 million pounds

* Will receive a premium, which is payable on expiry of put option