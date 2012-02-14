(Corrects spelling editor name to Day, not Daly, paras 3,5)
LOS ANGELES Feb 13 Sports Illustrated
magazine on Monday unveiled its annual swimsuit issue with model
Kate Upton on the cover in a two-toned, red string bikini with a
bottom piece that, literally, appears to be little more than a
string.
Upton, 19, a native of Melbourne, Florida, is the latest in
a long line of models including Heidi Klum, Elle MacPherson,
Tyra Banks and Brooklyn Decker, who have appeared in the coveted
role as the swimsuit issue's cover girl.
M.J. Day , senior editor for Sports Illustrated,
said Upton "embodies the sophistication and sexiness" called for
in the issue that is seen by some 70 million readers in the
magazine, the Web and on mobile devices like phones and tablet
computers.
This year's 17 models in the swimsuit edition were
photographed in Australia, Zambia, the Republic of Seychelles,
Panama and in the United States in Apalachicola, Florida.
"Every single girl we shoot has the opportunity to be on the
cover, and it really comes down to who has the best picture,"
Day told Reuters. "Whoever has that really special,
jaw-dropping photo ends up on the cover."
Upton's picture certainly fits the bill. She is posed in the
picture with one hand on her blonde hair and another on a bare
hip. Her suit appears small on her voluptuous body -- but then
again, it is a bikini.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, which hits
newsstands on Tuesday, February 14, is annually the most
widely-read edition of the magazine and being on the cover or
inside its pages can launch a career for a model.
Inside the magazine are also star female athletes in nothing
but layers of body paint. An iPhone app gives users a 360-degree
view of painted women.
Model Bar Refaeli is pictured with sports stars Rafael
Nadal, Chris Paul and Michael Phelps.
Last year's cover model, Irina Shayk, makes her sixth
appearance in this year's edition. Among other models in the
issue are Jessica Gomes, Genevieve Morton and Anne V. Jessica
Perez, winner of the 2011 Rookie Model Search, also is featured.
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte)