US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on gains in tech, bank stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
SPOT CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES BELOW 1-MONTH VIX FUTURES FOR FIRST TIME SINCE OCT 8
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year and said its path to tightening policy would be gradual.
* Futures up: Dow 59 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)