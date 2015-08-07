Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
SPOT GOLD FALLS 0.6 PCT TO SESSION LOW OF $1,082.76/OZ AFTER U.S. NON-FARM PAYROLLS REPORT
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LIMA, March 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said Thursday that a nearly two-week strike has not materially impacted production levels at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, the country's biggest, though the union said output has been cut in half.