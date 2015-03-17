BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
SPOT GOLD FALLS 0.6 PERCENT TO 3-1/2 MONTH LOW OF $1,146.90/OZ
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
* Privatebancorp Inc-original merger agreement provided termination fee of $150 million would be payable by co to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement