BRIEF-Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
SPOT GOLD FALLS 1 PCT TO SESSION LOW OF $1,292.21/OZ AFTER U.S. DATA
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)