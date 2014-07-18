MOVES-Alcentra's structured credit head to move to New York
March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
SPOT GOLD FALLS 1 PCT TO SESSION LOW OF $1,304.26/OZ
March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
LIMA, March 20 Heavy rains in Peru have disrupted train transport of minerals from the country's central region to the Pacific Coast, and the train line could take at least 15 days to fix, Vice President and Transport Minister Martin Vizcarra said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, March 20 Four Dutch provincial governments said on Monday they were opposed to a takeover of paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel due to potential job losses, in a sign of the challenges facing the company's U.S. suitor.