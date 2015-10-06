UPDATE 2-Dutch launch tax raids over suspect 55,000 accounts, Credit Suisse visited
* UK tax authority says its probe focused on employees, clients
SPOT GOLD RISES 1 PCT TO SESSION HIGH OF $1,147.70/OZ
* UK tax authority says its probe focused on employees, clients
LONDON, March 31 World stocks dipped on Friday as investors locked in some of the more than 6 percent gain that has given them their best start to year since 2012, while the dollar inched towards what could be its strongest week of 2017 so far.