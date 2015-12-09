UPDATE 2-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
SPOT GOLD RISES 1 PCT TO SESSION HIGH OF $1,085.20/OZ
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.