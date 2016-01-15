BRIEF-Inseego Corp-judgement entered in favor of novatel wireless
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments
SPOT GOLD RISES 1 PCT TO SESSION HIGH OF $1,088.60/OZ
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments
HOUSTON, April 11 Compensation for three of Chevron Corp's senior leaders, including Chief Executive John Watson, rose last year due to a change in how the value of pensions are calculated.