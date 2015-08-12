EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as BM&FBovespa, Cetip tie-up wins antitrust approval

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as shares of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA rallied after antitrust watchdog Cade approved a tie-up between the companies. Bourse BM&FBovespa SA will create a committee to monitor product and pricing and allow rival access to proprietary clearing and settlements platforms, as part of an accord that grant approval to its takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip. Shares of BM&FBovespa rose as much as 7