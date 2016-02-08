BRIEF-Kangde Xin Composite Material in deal with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Korea
April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd
SPOT GOLD RISES ABOVE KEY PSYCHOLOGICAL LEVEL OF $1,200/OZ, HIGHEST SINCE JUNE 2015 AT $1,200.60/OZ
April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus hopes to get "significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.