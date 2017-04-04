April 4 Music streaming service Spotify said on Tuesday it had signed a global, multi-year license agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG).

Spotify said in a statement the agreement would offer more flexibility for new releases.

The company, which has not yet shown a profit as it spends to grow internationally, is considering a potential U.S. stock market listing, according to a February TechCrunch report. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)