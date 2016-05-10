(Repeats MAY 9 story with no change to text)
By Mia Shanley and Jonathan Weber
STOCKHOLM May 9 Music streaming service Spotify
has seen a faster pace of growth since the launch in June last
year of rival Apple Music, a top executive said on
Monday.
Spotify, which was created in Stockholm 10 years ago, now
boasts of having close to 100 million users in more than 59
markets, despite increasing competition and, so far, a lack of
profits.
"It's great that Apple is in the game. They are definitely
raising the profile of streaming. It is hard to build an
industry on your own," Jonathan Forster, a vice president and
one of its first employees, told Reuters in an interview.
"Since Apple Music started we've been growing quicker and
adding more users than before."
"It would be terrible if we were just taking each other's
users or to learn there was just a ceiling of 100 million users
- I don't think that is the case," said Forster, who had just
returned to Stockholm from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts
Festival in California.
Spotify now has 30 million paying users, making it the
market leader in music streaming, while Apple Music has reported
having 13 million paying subscribers since its launch last year
in over 100 countries.
But the company is facing competition on more fronts than
just Apple, from players such as Pandora Media Inc and
newer rivals such as German start-up SoundCloud and U.S. music
producer and rapper Jay Z's Tidal. Meanwhile Alphabet Inc's
Google is competing with both YouTube and Google Play
Music.
Forster said having multiple streaming services was not
sustainable in the long run.
"My Internet history would tell me that there's probably not
going to be that many significant players, and then maybe
smaller niche cases ... maybe there could be a classical music
streaming service," he said. "It's a hard business."
Asked about acquisition possibilities, Forster said future
purchases would be on a similar scale to its recent deals in
order to bring on new teams and technology.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see Spotify continue to invest
in areas that are relevant or adjacent to our business," he
said.
Revenues will continue to come largely from subscriptions
but Spotify will also hunt for other income in areas such as
concerts, merchandising and video, though Forster was quick to
add that the company was "not trying to be a Netflix ".
The company on Monday launched a new video offering which
will include exclusive content, like short, behind-the-scenes
videos of artists.
And Spotify has no intention of slowing its pace of
expansion, having said in March that it had raised $1 billion in
convertible debt from U.S. firms TPG Capital and
Dragoneer Investment Group.
Forster said that it was reassuring that the company's
conversion rate for turning new users of the advertising-based
service into subscribers, had held up at 25 to 30 percent,
despite its user growth.
"That should have a negative effect on the conversion rate
but it hasn't," he said.
Asked whether Spotify could be an acquisition target for a
larger technology company like Google or Facebook, Forster
said: "I've always felt Spotify likes being Spotify. We have
fought to get to where we are today and we are quite happy and
it would be emotionally hard not to be us, but who knows?"
"I think that people have really woken up to the opportunity
of streaming. We can see that it is just the beginning. We've
never grown quicker than we have."
