BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
Spotify, which has been the subject of intense speculation about a potential direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, made an operating loss of 349 million euros ($389 million) in 2016. That compared with a 236 million euro loss the previous year.
"This is explained by substantial investments that have been made during the year, mostly in product development, international expansion and a general increase in personnel," Spotify's Luxembourg-based holding company wrote in its regulatory filing on Thursday.
Revenue rose to 2.93 billion euros from 1.93 billion euros.
Spotify could be floated within a year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters this month. ($1 = 0.8965 euros)
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing