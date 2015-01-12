Jan 12 Online music streaming service Spotify
said on Monday it had 15 million subscribers and 60 million
active users at the end of 2014. (bit.ly/1ycvt2M)
Stockholm-based Spotify, which sparked speculation related
to an IPO after it re-advertised a job for a regulatory filings
expert in August, provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes
for paying customers.
The company said in November its paying subscriber base had
risen to 12.5 million from 10 million in May.
Rival Pandora Media Inc said in October it had 76.5
million active listeners as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)