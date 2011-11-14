SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian private equity
fund Pacific Equity Partners is planning a takeover bid worth as
much as A$700 million ($714.6 million)for industrial services
firm Spotless Group, The Australian Financial Review
said on Tuesday.
The paper said the private equity firm was finalising
details of its proposal for the Melbourne-based group and could
inform the Spotless board and management as early as Wednesday.
The board of Spotless rejected a A$657 million bid from
Blackstone Group LP in May. Spotless said at the time its
directors had considered a A$2.50 per share offer did not
reflect the fundamental value of the company..
Spotless shares ended Monday at A$2.35 giving the firm a
market value of A$624 million.
($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)