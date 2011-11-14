* Shares have rallied 17 pct over a week on speculation
* Pacific Equity Partners said to be eyeing bid-newspaper
* Spotless denies it has been approached
MELBOURNE, Nov 15 Australian services firm
Spotless Group denied on Monday it had received a
takeover approach from private equity firm Pacific Equity
Partners, which a media report said could be worth as much as
A$700 million ($715 million).
The company, which just six months ago rejected a
conditional A$657 million takeover bid from U.S. buyout giant
Blackstone Group, has seen its shares push 17 percent
higher in the past week on speculation of an offer.
The Australian Financial Review said in an unsourced report
on Tuesday that PEP was finalising details of its proposal for
the Melbourne-based group and could inform the Spotless board
and management as early as Wednesday.
However, Pacific Equity Partners senior executives are tied
up with the firm's annual presentations to investors, which
continue on Tuesday at the conference venue at Sydney's Taronga
Zoo.
The conference brings together domestic and international
investors, known as limited partners, with presentations from
PEP executives and companies.
A spokeswoman for Pacific Equity Partners declined to
comment on the report.
Spotless shares ended Monday at A$2.35, giving the firm a
market value of A$624 million, but have fallen as low as A$1.75
in October amid global market volatility.
Spotless, which provides services including maintenance,
security, laundry and catering, said in May that the Blackstone
offer of A$2.50 per share did not reflect the fundamental value
of the company.
Spotless is being advised by Goldman Sachs, which also acted
as advisers during the Blackstone approach.
Pacific Equity Partners raised Australia's largest buyout
fund of A$4 billion at the height of the boom in 2007, and still
has around A$2 billion left to invest.
($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Ed Davies)