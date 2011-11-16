(Adds detail)

MELBOURNE Nov 16 Australian services firm Spotless Group has received a A$698 million ($709 million) takeover offer from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners, two sources said on Wednesday.

The bid comes six months after Spotless rejected a A$657 million bid from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.

"Spotless received a proposal from PEP after the market closed today," an external spokesman for Spotless told Reuters, adding that the company was considering its options.

The offer was pitched at A$2.63 a share, two sources said, which was a 12 percent premium to the last trade in Spotless.

Spotless shares closed on Wednesday at A$2.35, following a 20 percent jump this month spurred by speculation a bid may be in the works, while the rest of the market languished.

Pacific Equity Partners, which is being advised by Citigroup and Investec, declined to comment.

The bid is being backed with financing from banks including Citi, Investec, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and HSBC.

The company is tightly held, with 10 fund managers holding 61 percent of its shares.

Pacific Equity Partners was planning to use the commitment letters from the banks to approach investors before going to the Spotless board with its proposal, two other sources said. ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)