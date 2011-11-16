* Says offer too low
* Spotless directors intend to take no further action on
proposal
* Pacific Equity Partners has secured control of over 19 pct
of Spotless
(Adds details)
SYDNEY, Nov 17 Australian services firm
Spotless Group on Thursday rejected a second takeover
offer since May, saying the A$698 million ($709 million) bid
from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners was too low.
Spotless in a statement said its directors intend to take
no further action on the proposal signalling the private equity
firm needs to come back with a higher proposal for negotiations.
Pacific Equity Partners has entered into pre-bid
agreements with certain shareholders for 19.64 percent of
Spotless. The company is tightly held, with 10 fund managers
holding 61 percent of its shares.
Spotless, which provides services including cleaning,
security, and catering, said that the offer did not reflect the
fundamental value of the company in the context of change in
control.
The offer comes six months after Spotless rejected a A$657
million offer from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.
The latest proposal was pitched at A$2.63 a share, a 12
percent premium to the last trade in Spotless. Its shares closed
on Wednesday at A$2.35, up 20 percent this month on speculation
that a fresh bid was in the works.
The offer assumes no further dividend would be paid until a
successful deal is concluded and the proposed timetable showed
the deal would not be complete before the record date for
interim dividend, Spotless said.
Spotless is expected to pay about a 5 cents dividend in
February.
The bid is being backed with financing from banks including
Citigroup, Investec, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group and HSBC.
Pacific Equity Partners was planning to use the commitment
letters from the banks to approach investors before going to the
Spotless board with its proposal, two sources had previously
said.
Pacific Equity Partners is advised by Citigroup and
Investec. Spotless is advised by Goldman Sachs and
Clayton Utz.
($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by
Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Davies)