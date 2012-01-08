* Spotless says it wants at least A$2.80 per share
* Shares jump 4.3 pct in early trade
* PEP to respond later on Monday - spokeswoman
(Adds details, quotes)
MELBOURNE, Jan 9 Australian cleaning
services firm Spotless Group said it would recommend a
higher offer from its private equity suitor Pacific Equity
Partners, if PEP raised its offer to at least A$2.80 per share
or A$743 million ($760 million).
"In the current circumstances, this is the lowest price at
which the Spotless board would be willing to unanimously
recommend a scheme of arrangement," the company said in a
statement.
That would be up from PEP's already sweetened offer of
A$2.68 per share.
The comments helped push Spotless shares up 4.3 percent in
early trade to A$2.43.
Spotless said it would also provide non-exclusive due
diligence and would want to see evidence of secured debt
financing for a sweetened proposal from PEP, which is one of
Australia's largest buyout firms.
Spotless, which provides services including cleaning,
security, and catering, is best known for its catering contract
selling meat pies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
A spokeswoman for PEP said a statement would be issued later
on Monday.
In a management presentation to PEP on Dec. 21, PEP said it
expects to achieve double-digit earnings growth over the next
four years, through winning more and bigger contracts as
companies outsource facility services.
Early last year, Spotless knocked back a A$657 million bid
from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group. ($1 = 0.9780
Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)