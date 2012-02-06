MELBOURNE Feb 6 Australian cleaning services company Spotless Group bowed to shareholder pressure and agreed on Monday to open its books to Pacific Equity Partners, but maintained it would not back a takeover offer below A$743 million ($800.43 million).

Spotless shares jumped 2.9 percent to A$2.50 after the announcement, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the broader market.

After nearly three months of resistance, Spotless admitted the battle against PEP was disrupting operations and could potentially damage the company's share price and so agreed to let PEP in the door.

"We have moved to minimise the risks to the business and provide a platform for PEP to bring forward a proposal that shareholders can consider," Spotless Chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.

PEP first approached Spotless in November with an offer of A$2.63 a share, or A$698 million, then raised its offer in December to A$2.68 a share. Spotless baulked, saying it would recommend nothing less than A$2.80 a share.

PEP refused to hike the bid without having access to its target's books.

Top shareholders in Spotless have been clamouring to have a look at the A$2.68 a share offer and have been threatening to oust the board over its stonewalling.

Spotless finally cleared the way for PEP on Monday, but did not give the private equity firm exclusive access to its books, saying it was continuing to look for other alternatives. ($1 = 0.9282 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)