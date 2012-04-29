(Adds details of offer, trading halt)
MELBOURNE, April 30 Australian business services
firm Spotless Group is set to announce it has agreed to
a A$720 million ($752 million)takeover offer from Pacific Equity
Partners, a source close to the process said on Monday.
The source confirmed a newspaper report the Spotless board
had accepted the buyout firm's offer of A$2.71 a share, below
the A$2.80 minimum offer sought by the company.
Pacific Equity Partners, Australia's largest buyout firm,
had previously offered A$711 million or A$2.68 a share for the
cleaning and catering services group, whose contracts include
selling meat pies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Talks about a deal have dragged on for five months, and
trading in Spotless shares has been halted since last Tuesday.
On Friday, Spotless asked for the trading halt to be
extended, saying it hoped to make an announcement about the
talks by early Monday.
Spotless shares last traded at A$2.46.
($1 = 0.9577 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)