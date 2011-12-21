MELBOURNE Dec 21 Spotless Group expects to achieve double digit earnings growth over the next four years, the Australian services firm said on Wednesday, aiming to spur its private equity suitor to raise its $717 million takeover offer.

Spotless agreed to enter talks with Pacific Equity Partners earlier this month after the buyout firm sweetened its takeover offer to A$2.68 a share, or A$711 million ($717 million).

In a management presentation to PEP on Wednesday, Spotless said it believes it could deliver earnings before interest between A$140 million and A$150 million in the next three to four years, up from an expected EBIT of A$90-94 million in the current financial year.

It sees growth being driven through winning more and bigger contracts as companies outsource facility services and seek integrated services, and by winning more public-private contracts.

It also said it would start benefiting from a A$110 million upgrade to its information technology and business platform.

Spotless reiterated it expects earnings in the 2012 financial year to improve slightly from A$90.1 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9923 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)