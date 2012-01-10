* PEP says its $730 mln offer is highly attractive
* Says management information did not justify a higher offer
* Key shareholder sees deal falling apart
* Spotless shares fall up to 5 pct after suitor's comments
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Jan 10 Australian private
equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) on Tuesday baulked at
sweetening its A$711 ($730 million) offer for cleaning services
company Spotless Group, raising the prospect it could
walk away from the bid.
Spotless took the unusual step on Monday of saying it would
recommend an offer from PEP and allow due diligence only if the
buyout firm raised its offer to at least A$2.80 per share, or
A$743 million ($760 million).
But PEP, Australia's biggest buyout firm, said it could not
raise its offer without seeing the company's books. The bid of
A$2.68 per share implied a multiple of 16.5 times forecast 2012
earnings, above the average of comparable companies of 10.2
times earnings, it said.
In a management presentation to PEP on Dec. 21, Spotless
said it expects to achieve double-digit earnings growth over the
next four years, through winning more and bigger contracts as
companies outsource facility services.
"While the (Spotless) management presentation clarified
certain high level assumptions, there was no information
provided that would justify a valuation above our revised
proposal of $2.68," PEP said in a statement.
PEP said it has shareholder support representing 26 percent
of Spotless's issued capital.
"We are just flabbergasted we are in this position in the
first instance. It is incredibly unfortunate," said Simon
Mawhinney, senior portfolio manager at Orbis Investment
Management, which holds 8.45 percent of Spotless and supports
the PEP offer.
"I think PEP will ultimately walk away actually," he said.
SECOND REBUFF?
If PEP does abandon its bid, it would be the second time in
a year that Spotless has rejected private equity bids without
putting the offers before shareholders. It rebuffed Blackstone
last May.
Spotless is tightly held, with five institutions owning 40.5
percent of its issued capital.
Analysts said if the board continued to block PEP, the
larger shareholders could call an extraordinary general meeting
to question management on its tactics.
Mawhinney said Orbis had not yet been in touch with other
large shareholders but would consider its position in coming
days.
Spotless, which provides services including cleaning,
security and catering, is best known for its catering contract
for selling meat pies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Private equity firms have been very active in Australia in
recent months, taking advantage of market turmoil and weak
growth in the non-mining parts of the economy.
Pacific Equity Partners said its offer -- already hiked once
from A$698 million -- was highly attractive.
Its comments sent Spotless shares down 5.1 percent to A$2.25
initially. They later trimmed losses to close down 0.8 percent.
