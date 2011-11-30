* Pacific Equity Partners offers A$2.68 a share

* New offer 17% above last trade (Adds details)

MELBOURNE Dec 1 Spotless Group has decided to pursue talks with private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711 million ($730 million).

Pacific Equity Partners offered A$2.68 a share, 5 cents above its initial offer and a 17 percent premium to the last trade in Spotless shares.

"On the basis of PEP's revised proposal, Spotless will continue to seek to engage with both PEP and its shareholders which may or may not lead to a proposal that the Spotless directors would support and ultimately recommend to Spotless shareholders," the company said on Thursday.

Spotless, under pressure from some of its biggest shareholders to engage with the buyout firm, said it would offer to give PEP a management presentation on each of the company's businesses, which include cleaning, security and catering.

Spotless rejected the buyout firm's initial approach last month, even after Pacific Equity Partners had lined up pre-bid agreements with some shareholders for 19.6 percent of Spotless.

Earlier this year it knocked back a A$657 million bid from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.

($1 = 0.9734 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)