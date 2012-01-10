MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners said on Tuesday its last A$711 million ($729 million) offer for cleaning services company Spotless Group is highly attractive, suggesting it would not raise its offer.

The comments sent Spotless shares down 5.1 percent to A$2.25.

Spotless said on Monday it would recommend an offer from PEP if the buyout firm raised its offer to at least A$2.80 per share, or A$743 million ($760 million). (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)