BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners said on Tuesday its last A$711 million ($729 million) offer for cleaning services company Spotless Group is highly attractive, suggesting it would not raise its offer.
The comments sent Spotless shares down 5.1 percent to A$2.25.
Spotless said on Monday it would recommend an offer from PEP if the buyout firm raised its offer to at least A$2.80 per share, or A$743 million ($760 million). (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: