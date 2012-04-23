BRATISLAVA, April 23 SPP, Slovakia's top gas
company, posted a 564 million euro ($745 million) consolidated
2011 net profit, helped by international transit fees, the
company said on Monday.
SPP, minority owned by E.ON and GDF Suez
and with the Slovak state holding a 51 percent stake, made a 561
million euro profit in 2010.
Its dividend will give the state 280.5 million euros.
The private stake could come up for sale this year. Czech
energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding has said it had
held talks with the foreign shareholders.
The 49 percent stake in the firm, which transports gas from
Russia's Gazprom to western Europe, was sold in 2002
for $2.7 billion.
Prime Minister Robert Fico said on a visit to Prague on
Friday the government would not stand in the way of a sale.
($1 = 0.7571 euro)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet via Prague newsroom; Editing by Dan
Lalor)