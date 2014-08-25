Aug 25 The S&P 500 broke through the 2,000 mark on Monday, a capstone in a rally that has seen the index nearly triple from its March 9, 2009, closing low of 676.53 points in the wake of the financial crisis. Below is a list of the 10 best and worst performers in the benchmark S&P index, as it is currently constituted, since the closing low in March. Best performing: COMPANY RIC Percentage change Regeneron Pharma +2,648.3 Wyndham Worldwide +2,466.1 Under Armour +2,170.74 CBS Corp +1,857.9 Seagate Tech +1,822.5 Gannett Co +1,641.03 Pioneer Natural +1,587.85 Resources Priceline +1,530.3 Keurig Green +1,506.3 Mountain Genworth Financial +1,425.3 Worst performing: Company RIC Percentage change First Solar -35.0 Newmont Mining -30.2 Peabody Energy -27.2 Exelon Corp -26.1 Staples Inc -25.19 Transocean Ltd -23.7 Diamond Offshore -15.6 Drilling People's United -13.8 Financial FirstEnergy Corp -10.0 Avon Products -6.8 Source: Thomson Reuters data (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)