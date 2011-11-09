(Follows alerts)
* Sees Q4 rev $188-$194 mln vs est. 185.6 mln
* Q3 adj ADS $0.83 vs est. $0.68
* Q3 rev $184.8 mln vs est. $178.9 mln
* Shares up as much as 6 percent
Nov 9 Spreadtrum Communications Inc's
quarterly results beat estimates, helped by sales to low-cost
feature phone and smartphone makers, and the fabless
semiconductor maker forecast a strong fourth quarter, sending
its shares up as much as 6 percent in extended trade.
For the fourth quarter, the wireless baseband chipset
provider expects revenue of $188-$194 million. Analysts, on
average, were expecting revenue of $185.6 million according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In the fourth quarter, we are on track to introduce our
low-cost 40nm-based smartphone solutions for both TD-SCDMA and
EDGE/WiFi, which we believe will drive further growth in both
markets going into 2012," Chief Executive Leo Li said in a
statement.
For the third quarter, the Shanghai-based company earned
$39.3 million, or 75 cents per ADS, compared with $19.5 million,
or 37 cents per ADS, a year ago. Excluding items it earned 83
cents per ADS.
Revenue rose 92 percent to $184.8 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 68 cents per
ADS on revenue of $178.9 million.
Spreadtrum's competitors for the Chinese 3G market include
Marvell Technologies , China's T3G Technology Co and
Taiwan's MediaTek Inc .
Shares of the company were trading at $28 after the bell.
They closed at $26.76 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)