Nov 9 Spreadtrum Communications Inc's quarterly results beat estimates, helped by sales to low-cost feature phone and smartphone makers, and the fabless semiconductor maker forecast a strong fourth quarter, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent in extended trade.

For the fourth quarter, the wireless baseband chipset provider expects revenue of $188-$194 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $185.6 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In the fourth quarter, we are on track to introduce our low-cost 40nm-based smartphone solutions for both TD-SCDMA and EDGE/WiFi, which we believe will drive further growth in both markets going into 2012," Chief Executive Leo Li said in a statement.

For the third quarter, the Shanghai-based company earned $39.3 million, or 75 cents per ADS, compared with $19.5 million, or 37 cents per ADS, a year ago. Excluding items it earned 83 cents per ADS.

Revenue rose 92 percent to $184.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 68 cents per ADS on revenue of $178.9 million.

Spreadtrum's competitors for the Chinese 3G market include Marvell Technologies , China's T3G Technology Co and Taiwan's MediaTek Inc .

Shares of the company were trading at $28 after the bell. They closed at $26.76 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)