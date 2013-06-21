BRIEF-Cognizant acquires Japan-based Brilliant Service
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
June 21 Chinese fabless chipmaker Spreadtrum Communications Inc said it had received a $1.38 billion buyout proposal from a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd.
The offer of $28.50 per American depository share represents a premium of 28 percent to Spreadtrum's Thursday closing price on the Nasdaq.
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.
* Says Joe Kozar, a major shareholder in Isign, will be taking on role of interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: