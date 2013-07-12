Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
July 12 Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications Inc agreed to be acquired by a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd for a raised offer price of about $1.78 billion, the companies said.
Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd will acquire Spreadtrum's outstanding shares for $31 per American Depositary Share (ADS), up from its previous offer of $28.50 per ADS.
Spreadtrum said in June it had received a $1.38 billion buyout proposal from Tsinghua, and was evaluating the proposal.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.