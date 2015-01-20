BEIJING Jan 21 China's largest budget carrier Spring Airlines Co Ltd, which will debut on the Shanghai exchange on Wednesday after an up to $400 million initial public offering, has undercut rivals through cost-cutting and creativity.

When it was restricted to unprofitable early-morning or late-night landing slots at Beijing's main airport, it shifted flights to Shijiazhuang, a small airport about 300 km (190 miles) away, and gave passengers free high-speed rail tickets to get them into the capital in an hour.

It has since used a similar strategy to carry passengers to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.

Such workarounds have helped Spring Airlines to outperform rivals such as state-owned China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. Spring Airlines reported an average load factor of 95 percent last year - the highest among Chinese carriers - and has been profitable since its first full year of operation in 2006.

"It's never an easy ride for us. There are always challenges and difficulties," Zhang Wuan, Spring's marketing chief, told Reuters. "We just never take 'no' for an answer."

Shijiazhuang is now Spring Airline's major north China hub, with flights to 14 domestic and three overseas destinations.

Cost cutting has also been key to the airline's success. All employees, including Chairman Wang Zhenghua, must fly with heavily discounted tickets or take trains for business trips, and no one leaves the office without turning off the lights.

In 2013, Spring Air reported a 17 percent rise in net profit to 732.2 million yuan ($117.74 million), according to its prospectus. For the same year, net income of its larger rival China Eastern was down 25 percent to 2.4 billion yuan.

Spring Air's revenue rose to 6.56 billion yuan in 2013, from about 50 million yuan in 2006, its first full year of operations.

Spring Air offered via its IPO up to 100 million shares, or 25 percent of its enlarged equity, at 18.16 yuan per share. The offer has been more than 163 times oversubscribed, which means the stock is likely to surge on its debut.

The airline has said it plans to use the funds raised from the IPO to double the number of its aircraft to 100 by 2018. ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy)