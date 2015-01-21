* Shares surged to daily trading limit on Shanghai debut

* No-frills model and creativity help Spring beat rivals

* IPO proceeds to help double fleet size to 100 planes by 2018

* 2014 load factor at 95 pct vs 80 pct industry average

* (Adds share price moves, analysts comments)

BEIJING, Jan 21 Shares in China's Spring Airlines Co Ltd surged more than 40 percent on their debut on Wednesday as investors scrambled to buy into China's biggest budget carrier, encouraged by its cost-cutting and innovative strategies.

Spring Airlines is the first Chinese carrier to list on a domestic stock exchange since the 1999 trading debut of Hainan Airlines Co Ltd.

Spring raised $400 million via an initial public offering that was more than 160 times oversubscribed. The stock rose 44 percent, or limit-up, on the Shanghai stock exchange to 25.15 yuan.

"I don't think airlines shares overall are good investment for the longer term given their high operating cost and the cyclical nature of the industry," said Gao Liangyu, an analyst with Huatai Securities.

"However, Spring's no-frills model and flexibility has helped to differentiate itself from others just like Southwest Airline had done in the United States."

Analysts also put down Spring's strong debut to the scarcity of new share offerings in China, where all IPOs are subject to stringent regulatory approvals.

Spring offered via its IPO up to 100 million shares, or 25 percent of its enlarged equity. The airline said it plans to use the IPO funds to double its number of aircraft to 100 by 2018.

Spring has managed to undercut rivals such as state-owned China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines, largely due to stringent cost controls and workarounds.

It reported an average load factor of 95 percent last year - the highest among Chinese carriers - and has been profitable since its first full year of operation in 2006.

When it was restricted to unprofitable early-morning or late-night landing slots at Beijing's main airport, Spring shifted flights a small airport about 300 km (190 miles) away, and gave passengers free high-speed rail tickets to get them into the capital in an hour. It has since used a similar strategy in Tokyo and Osaka.

To keep costs down, all employees must fly with heavily discounted tickets or take trains for business trips, and no one leaves the office without turning off the lights.

In 2013, Spring reported a 17 percent rise in net profit to 732.2 million yuan. For the same year, net income of larger rival China Eastern fell 25 percent to 2.4 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy)