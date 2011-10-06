FRANKFURT Oct 6 The family behind Austrian tabloid newspaper Krone does not intend to let German publishing group Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) buy the other 50 percent, a representative told business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Axel Springer last week said it had made an offer for parts of WAZ, one of Germany's largest publishing houses, after it was reported that it was planning to buy WAZ's stakes in Austria's Krone and Kurier, several German regional papers and WAZ's magazine business.

The Dichand family in Austria, which owns 50 percent of Krone, told Handelsblatt it has a right of first refusal to buy the 50 percent of Krone owned by WAZ.

"And we intend to use it," Christoph Dichand, managing director and publisher of Krone Zeitung, told Handelsblatt according to an advance copy of its Friday edition.

Petra Grotkamp, who owns 17 percent of WAZ and had in August offered 500 million euros ($670 million) for a 50 percent stake in the group, had said last week that the publications Springer was bidding for were not for sale.

Springer owns Bild, Europe's best-selling tabloid, and has steadily sought to offset declining sales at home in its print business by expanding into eastern Europe. ($1=0.746 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)