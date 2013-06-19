By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 The multi billion euro financing
backing BC Partners' acquisition of German publisher Springer
Science+Business Media has secured aggressive terms from banks
battling to keep leveraged loan business in Europe, bankers said
on Wednesday.
Springer's financing of around 2.5 billion euros ($3.35
billion) is the first large European buyout loan to be
underwritten without covenants as a 'covenant lite' loan.
The financing, which also has relatively high leverage with
debt to earnings of seven times, could be the precursor to more
covenant lite loans, bankers said.
"Springer is the first big covenant lite deal in Europe. It
should educate the market so more (covenant lite loans) will
emerge for a variety of deal sizes and sectors," one of the
bankers said.
Private equity firm BC Partners agreed to buy Springer on
Wednesday for 3.3 billion euros.
Covenant lite loans offer little or no protection for
lenders via financial tests. While they are a regular feature of
the US leveraged loan market, European investors have resisted
covenant lite loans to date.
The free availability of flexible covenant lite financing in
the US has prompted European companies to raise US leveraged
loans.
The European market is now hoping to reverse this exodus of
fees and business by offering covenant lite loans.
UNDERWRITTEN DEAL
Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura
and UBS have underwritten the financing, which is also the
largest Western European buyout loan since the 9 billion pounds
financing backing Alliance Boots buyout by KKR in 2008.
Covenant-lite financing has been available to stronger
companies in the US since 1995. European investors have
traditionally preferred covenants but are now realising that
they need to make concessions to keep lending.
$126 billion of US covenant-lite loans have been signed so
far in 2013, surpassing the $83.5 billion of covenant-lite loans
completed in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Chemical company Oxea Germany's $1.43 billion refinancing in
May was the first European covenant-lite loan since the
financial crisis in 2008. The deal included a 450 million euro
tranche for European investors.
Springer's buyout loan is due to test market sentiment and
capacity for large European covenant lite loans, which are
expected to appeal to fund investors more than traditional bank
investors.
Bankers are confident that they will be able to place
Springer's loan with European and US institutional investors
which have money to lend and relatively few deals to invest in.
The new financing will be split between euro and dollar
loans and will also include subordinated debt, which is expected
to be a private high yield bond, bankers said.
($1 = 0.7461 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)