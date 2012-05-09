FRANKFURT May 9 German publisher Axel Springer
said on Wednesday it kept its outlook after it
reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks to
its digital outlets.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent in the quarter through end-March to
136.5 million euros ($177.4 million). That exceeded the average
of 134 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company said it still expects its 2012 revenue to rise
by a single-digit percentage, with EBITDA up slightly.
"The Management Board expects that growing revenues in the
digital media business will more than compensate for slightly
lower revenues in the print business," it said in a statement.
The group, founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer, said
first-quarter sales jumped 7 percent to 789 million euros, of
which about a third came from its digital media.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
