BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
* BC Partners' 3.1 bln euro bid seen as too low-sources
* Owners had pursued sale, IPO simultaneously (Adds details on failed talks, background)
FRANKFURT, June 14 German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
BC Partners' 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) bid for the group was seen as too low by Springer's owners Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, who had wanted 3.5 billion, the people said.
EQT and BC Partners were not immediately available for comment.
Springer Science competes with Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier and Dutch company Wolters Kluwer.
The owners had pursued both a sale and an initial public offering (IPO) at the same time to maximise proceeds.
Springer Science publishes 2,200 English-language journals and more than 8,000 new book titles every year across five main fields that also include science, business, and transport.
British private equity investors Candover and Cinven created Springer Science in 2004 by merging Dutch group Kluwer Academic Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.
In December 2009, EQT and GIC bought 82 percent and 18 percent of the company, respectively, from Candover and Cinven. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information