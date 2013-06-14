BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, June 14 German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Springer Science is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation.
EQT and BC Partners were not immediately available for comment.
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information