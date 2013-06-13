FRANKFURT, June 13 Private equity firm BC
Partners is on the verge of clinching the purchase of
German publisher Springer Science for somewhere in
excess of 3 billion euros, two persons familiar with the
negotiations said on Thursday.
BC Partners is the last remaining bidder for the publisher,
which Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) have said they want to
float on the German stock market while continuing to look for a
buyer.
The sources told Reuters the owners were no longer sticking
to their price of 3.5 billion euros, but BC Partners is not
willing to pay more than 3.15 billion.
"BC Partners absolutely wants Springer Science," one person
said, adding that a decision could come either on Thursday or
Friday.
BC Partners, Springer Science and its owners all declined to
comment.
Springer Science+Business Media publishes 2,200
English-language journals and more than 8,000 new book titles
every year across five main fields that include science,
business, and transport. Its main competitor is Anglo-Dutch
publisher Reed Elsevier.
The company announced plans last week to sell new shares
worth 760 million euros in a public offer to cut debt, plus a
possible further 380 million euros worth of existing shares.
That plan could be cancelled if an outright sale is agreed.
British private equity investors Candover and Cinven created
Springer Science+Business Media in 2004 by merging Dutch group
Kluwer Academic Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.
In 2009, EQT and GIC bought 82 percent and 18 percent of the
company respectively from Candover and Cinven.