By Alexander Hübner
| FRANKFURT, June 18
publisher Springer Science+Business Media to BC
Partners is still an option, even after Springer's owners said
last week their focus was on a stock exchange listing, two
people familiar with the talks said on Monday.
Springer Science's owners, Swedish private equity firm EQT
and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation,
have entered fresh and intense negotiations with BC Partners
, after last week rejecting the private equity firm's
3.1 billion euro (US$4.1 billion) bid as too low, the two people
said.
"They've gotten very close on the price," said one of the
sources.
"An agreement is possible soon," said the other.
EQT declined to comment and BC Partners was not immediately
available. Springer Science also declined to comment.
EQT and GIC had chosen a dual track approach, preparing both
a direct sale and a flotation to obtain the best price.
Talks between the parties continued over the weekend even
after Springer Science's owners said they would concentrate on a
flotation, the sources said.
BC Partners had offered up to 3.15 billion euros for the
company, but this was still short of the minimum 3.3 billion
euro price that EQT and GIC were seeking, the sources said.
Springer Science competes with Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed
Elsevier and Dutch company Wolters Kluwer.
Springer Science publishes 2,200 English-language journals
and more than 8,000 new book titles every year.
British private equity investors Candover and Cinven created
Springer Science in 2004 by merging Dutch group Kluwer Academic
Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.
In December 2009, EQT and GIC bought 82 percent and 18
percent of the company, respectively, from Candover and Cinven.