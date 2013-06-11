FRANKFURT, June 11 BC Partners is the last remaining bidder for Springer Science+Business Media , two people familiar with the negotiations said, as the owners of the academic publisher seek to decide whether to sell the group to one investor or to float it.

The people with knowledge of the process said private equity firm BC Partners has made an offer valuing Springer Science at around 3.5 billion euros ($4.6 billion).

Springer Science+Business Media's owners - Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) - will either sell the company to an investor or plan an initial public offering.

They plan to take the decision how to sell the company by the end of the week, said the people, who declined to be identified.

The German academic publisher last week announced plans to sell new shares worth 760 million euros, raising the pressure on potential suitors eyeing the whole company.

Springer Science was not immediately available for comment, while EQT and BC Partners declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)