March 21 Fortress Investment Group's
consumer lending unit, Springleaf Financial Services has hired
law firm, Dewey & LeBouef, to restructure its business, a person
close to the matter told Reuters.
Fortress Investment Group did not respond to an email
seeking comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Springleaf, previously owned by bailed-out insurer American
International Group, provides loans, retail financing
and other credit related products to customers.
In 2010, the firm was indirectly acquired by certain
Fortress Investment Group managed funds and subsequently changed
its name from American General Finance to Springleaf Financial
Services inc.
The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the
matter, earlier reported the law firm hire and also said law
firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom were advising the
company as its corporate counsel during the restructuring.
However, Springleaf was not considering a bankruptcy filing,
the financial daily said.
Fortress, which is one of a handful of publicly traded
alternative investment managers, reported a slump in its
fourth-quarter profit as its hedge funds struggled to make gains
in last year's volatile global markets.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)
(Editing by Michael Perry)