NEW YORK, Sept 26 Sprint Corp is in no
rush to follow the strategy of smaller rival T-Mobile US
, which plans to cut back on offering BlackBerry
smartphones, the chief financial officer of the No. 3 U.S.
mobile operator said on Thursday.
After presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia
conference, Sprint CFO Joe Euteneur said his company would take
a "wait-and-see" approach before making any decisions on
BlackBerry, the struggling Canadian smartphone maker that has
seen demand for its devices shrink rapidly and is narrowing its
marketing efforts to businesses.
Euteneur acknowledged that Sprint may not want to rock the
boat among business customers, which have typically been the
biggest fans of BlackBerry smartphones.
On Wednesday, No. 4 U.S wireless operator T-Mobile US told
Reuters it would no longer stock BlackBerry Ltd phones
in its stores, but would ship the devices to any consumers who
come in to order a BlackBerry.
While T-Mobile is primarily known for serving consumers,
Sprint has a long history of supplying businesses with
cellphones particularly on its iDen network, which came from an
acquisition of Nextel in 2005.
At the end of June Sprint shut down the Nextel network,
which was based on out-dated technology. It is instead focusing
its efforts on modernizing the original Sprint network.
But Sprint has lost customers of both networks as a result
of the shutdown. Companies that used the iDen network, are also
moving their workers from the Sprint network.
Bigger U.S. operators Verizon Wireless and
AT&T Inc both still sell BlackBerry phones in their
stores.
Lowell McAdam, Chief Executive of Verizon Communications
told Reuters this week that any Verizon Wireless decision about
BlackBerry would depend on its customers' wishes.
After shocking investors with a financial warning on Friday
BlackBerry said on Monday that it had agreed to be bought by a
private firm but some investors were doubtful as to whether the
deal will end up closing.