BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
Jan 29 * Crest financial ltd says formally asked the FCC to block the proposed mergers
between Softbank Corp and Sprint Nextel Corp and between
Sprint and Clearwire Corp
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018