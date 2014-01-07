Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Jan 7 Sprint Corp : * CEO dan hesse says promotion with Best Buy Co Inc for free Sprint
service for students didn't have great impact * CEO dan hesse says framily plans will decrease arpu but also decrease churn * CEO dan hesse says unlimited data will stay as an option for Sprint customers
for some time * CEO dan hesse says not committing to offer unlimited data services to new
customers forever
* Oncodesign announces return of research collaboration and option to license rights for parkinson program from Ipsen
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)