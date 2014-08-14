OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS/ WASHINGTON Aug 14 Sprint
Corp will implement "very disruptive" prices next week,
newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure said at a
company-wide town hall meeting on Thursday, according to the
telecommunications industry website, Light Reading.
Claure, who replaced Dan Hesse last week, said his first
order of business is cutting prices, followed by sprucing up the
company's network, now completing a massive overhaul, and
reducing operational costs, the website said.
"We're going to change our plans to make sure they are
simple and attractive, and make sure every customer in America
thinks twice about signing up to a competitor," he said,
according to the website.
Claure spent his first day on the job meeting Apple Inc
CEO Tim Cook, and said "Apple will become a crucial
part of Sprint," the website reported.
In a company memo obtained by Reuters, Claure gave his
personal email address to employees and said Sprint's success
would depend on becoming "extremely cost efficient and competing
aggressively in the marketplace.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes in Washington D.C and Carey Gillam
in Overland Park, Kansas. Editing by Andre Grenon)