* Sprint lists Clearwire as one possible use of proceeds
* Priced $3 billion 2018 notes with 9 pct yield
* Priced $1 billion notes with 11.5 pct yield
* Clearwire shares up 8 pct, Sprint up 2.5 pct
By Sinead Carew and Rachelle Kakouris
Nov 4 Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) said it could
use the proceeds from a private debt offer to fund Clearwire
Corp CLWR.O, sending shares in the cash-strapped high-speed
wireless firm up 8 percent on Friday.
But one research firm warned that hopes for Sprint's
participation in a long-awaited financing deal for Clearwire
may have been too high.
Sprint sold $4 billion in bonds on Friday, according to
underwriters. The company had included Clearwire funding among
possible uses for the debt proceeds when it announced the
offering on Friday morning.
But Sprint executives later told debt investors that
Clearwire's inclusion on that list did not indicate any
increased willingness to fund the debt-strapped wireless
network operator, according to one investor.
"Specifically, they said they were not going to invest any
more that would put them above a 50 percent voting share in
Clearwire," said Scott Dinsdale, a vice president for KDP
Investment Advisors, a research and asset management firm.
Dinsdale said he participated in an investor call held by
lead manager JPMorgan to discuss the debt offering.
Sprint has a majority stake in Clearwire but holds less
than 50 percent of voting rights in the company, as a way to
insulate itself in the case of a Clearwire default.
Sprint, whose credit rating was downgraded on Friday,
declined to comment beyond a brief statement in which it said
other potential uses for the proceeds could be repaying
existing debt and upgrading its network.
SPRINT RAISES $4 BLN
Shares in Clearwire closed up 8 percent on Friday, after
rising as high as 28 percent. Sprint had previously refused to
say if it would help Clearwire's current efforts to raise
almost $1 billion in financing.
But KDP's Dinsdale said Sprint told the conference call it
only included Clearwire on the list for legal reasons.
Mizuho analyst Michael Nelson said it would have been
striking if Sprint had not included Clearwire.
"It provides a glimmer of hope," said Nelson.
Investor nerves have frayed after Sprint executives
triggered a 32 percent drop in Clearwire's shares on Oct. 7,
when they suggested at an investor conference that a Clearwire
bankruptcy could be "constructive."
Sprint, Clearwire's biggest customer, also said at the
event that it would only sell phones for Clearwire's current
service through the end of 2012. [ID:nN1E7960J0]
Sprint has since softened its tone. It said on Oct. 26 that
it was negotiating an expansion of its network deal with
Clearwire, but refused then to discuss funding prospects.
Clearwire is seeking up to $300 million to fund operations
and about $600 million for a network upgrade that it urgently
needs to help it compete with rivals and win wholesale
customers other than Sprint.
It said earlier this week that the companies were in talks
but that they had "gaps" due to differing strategic goals.
Even after Friday's move, Clearwire's low share price
indicated investor concern that it could still end up filing
for bankruptcy, Mizuho's Nelson said. Standard & Poor's CCC+
rating of Clearwire also indicates a bankruptcy risk.
SPRINT DOWNGRADE
A Clearwire spokesman declined to comment. Clearwire said
earlier this week that it has enough money to fund its
operations for the next 12 months.
Sprint itself needs to raise financing to upgrade its
network and pay for the high cost of its agreement with Apple
Inc (AAPL.O) to sell iPhone. [ID:nN1E79P27B]
S&P downgraded Sprint's corporate credit rating one notch
to B+ from BB- on Friday but said it is no longer under review
for another downgrade. Ratings downgrades tend to increase the
cost of raising capital.
Sprint said on Oct. 26 that it could need up to $7 billion
in new financing.
On Friday it priced $4 billion in two tranches, including
$3 billion in junior guaranteed notes due in 2018 with a 9
percent yield. The second tranche was $1 billion of
non-guaranteed notes due in 2021 with an 11.5 percent yield,
according to underwriters of the debt.
One source familiar with the matter had said earlier in the
day that Sprint was looking to issue $2 billion to $2.5 billion
in junior guaranteed 2018 notes at a yield of 9 percent and
$500 million of 2021 unguaranteed debt for about 11.5 percent.
Clearwire closed up 14 cents, or 8 percent, at $1.89 after
touching $2.25 earlier in the session on Nasdaq. Sprint closed
up 6 cents or 2 percent at $2.87 on New York Stock Exchange.
