Aug 3 Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. cellular
operator, said Chief Financial Officer Joseph Euteneuer will be
leaving the company and named Tarek Robbiati as his successor in
one of many executive changes announced on Monday.
Robbiati, who will join in late August, stepped down as
chief executive of Australian financial services provider
FlexiGroup Ltd in June.
The 50-year old has previously served as deputy CFO of
Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's leading telecoms company,
Sprint said.
Sprint's shares were down 2.4 percent in trading after the
bell.
The company said Robbiati would be paid a base salary of
$800,000 per year, slightly higher than Euteneuer's base salary
of $775,000 in 2014.
Sprint also said Günther Ottendorfer is joining as chief
operating officer, technology, effective immediately.
Ottendorfer, 46, stepped down as Telekom Austria's
chief technology officer in March.
Sprint also promoted John Saw to chief technology officer.
Saw will report to Ottendorfer, who will lead a newly created
technology office, responsible for network planning and
deployment as well as information technology.
The company also said Junichi Miyakawa, technical chief
operating officer, will become a senior technical adviser to the
CEO and will be a liaison between Sprint and SoftBank Corp
, which owns an 80 percent stake in Sprint.
Sprint has been reducing costs, trimming staff and adding
stores in an aggressive turnaround plan, but analysts have
questioned whether the company can balance costs with
investments in network upgrades.
The company, which is scheduled to report first-quarter
results on Tuesday, may lose its position as the No.3 U.S.
wireless provider based on subscriber numbers to T-Mobile US Inc
.
Sprint's shares were trading at $3.26 in after-hours
trading. They closed at $3.34 in regular trade on Monday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)