Nov 18 Customers who switch to Sprint from
Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will have to pay only half of what
they pay for their existing plans, the No.4 U.S. carrier said.
Sprint Corp said on Wednesday that the offer is
limited to only certain plans and customers can sign up between
Nov. 20 and Jan. 7 for the new rates, which will remain valid
till January, 2018.
Shares of the company, which said on Tuesday that it would
make a "major announcement" on Wednesday, were down 7 percent in
afternoon trading.
This offer is similar to Sprint's "Cut your bill in Half"
plan in December 2014 where it said it would slash monthly costs
in half for customers who switched over from AT&T Inc and
Verizon Communications Inc.
However, this year's offer is expanded to include switch
overs from T-Mobile US Inc, which surpassed Sprint to
become the third largest U.S. carrier in mid-2015.
T-Mobile and Sprint, which is in the middle of a turnaround
plan, usually offer cheaper plans to lure customers from Verizon
and AT&T, the top two U.S. carriers.
Earlier this month Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal 2016
expenses by as much as $2.5 billion, through layoffs and a wide
array of cost controls.
